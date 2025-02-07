Here’s what happened when my 3D pen almost caught fire

You might think 3D pens are safe (and they mostly are) but my Polaroid Play nearly caught fire for no apparent reason.

3D pen melted
(Image credit: Future)

I’ve noticed that a lot of creatives lately are jumping on the 3D pen hype, and I thought this might be the perfect time to share the experience I had when my Polaroid Play 3D pen (now discontinued) actually melted in my hands and started smoking.

I don’t mean to put anyone off from buying one of the best 3D pens with this article, and no harm was caused to myself or my surroundings when this event took place, but it has made me a little wary about leaving my 3D pens unattended, even though this occurred while I was fully concentrated on a project and in the process of using the pen. 3D pens have the potential to be excellent tools for project design and prototyping, but more commonly, are used for fun crafts and bringing doodles to life.

3D pen melted
My very first attempts at using a 3D pen back in 2021(Image credit: Future)

