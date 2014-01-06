Action-filled 3D spot for Asus packs a punch

Taipei-based motion graphic studio HiOrganic TV was recently commissioned to create this action-packed 3D spot for Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG). "The ROG video concepts were inspired by user experiences of fighting against computer malfunction or low machine performance," explains project supervisor and CG artist James KeTing Chen.

"Therefore, we were trying to extract the elements and put them into a simple but exciting fight. We wanted to visualise a multipurpose, agile, heatresisting robot - equipped with ROG products resembling parts - fighting a powerful, overheating magma monster, which represent all the things that lower performance on the stage of the cyber world.

"Everything but the audio and sound effects was developed by us, including the initial brainstorm, concept design, production and final outcome. 3ds Max and ZBrush were the main programs used for this project. But we also utilised dDo from Quixel Company, which played an important role in speeding up the production process.

"The two character models contain a large number of small pieces, which meant adding lots of details and surface pattern details. We used the dDo software to generate base texture and edge details, then in Photoshop we did the adjustments we needed. When we started the texturing process, we hardly had any time left before the deadline, but this software helped us do a lot in a short space of time."

This article originally appeared in 3D World issue 174.

