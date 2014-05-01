Are these the most bizarre birds you've ever seen?

When it comes to 3D art, you can pretty much experiment with just about anything. The programming allows you to create anything your heart desires and this brilliant 3D short from contemporary art studio Zeitguised produces some strange and abstract creatures.

"A lighthearted essay on contextualized characters. Reconstruction follows deconstruction," they explain. The video sees birds made up of eggs, worms, wood, bones and more - giving our perception of the creature a jolt into the unknown.

Working with Matt Frodsham, Chris Hoffmann and Katha Niedermeijer on the design, animation and direction, this 'lighthearted essay' is a brilliant execution in the undeniably weird. Enjoy!

See more animation work over on the Zeitguised website.

Have you seen an inspiring animation lately? Let us know in the comments box below!