3D artist of the day: Hrafn Åki Hrafnsson

Be inspired every day; see beautiful CG illustrations from the readers of 3D World. Today, meet Hrafn Åki Hrafnsson, an Icelandic art director who's recently learned to use ZBrush.

Every day on Creative Bloq we'll be profiling a 3D artist and their work. Today we chat to Icelandic art director Hrafn Åki Hrafnsson, aka Raven - "My name directly translates to Raven Ravenson if you skip the middle part," he says, "so just call me Raven."

Q: How did you get into 3D?

I'm a 43 year old (although I feel 24), I'm a graphic designer and live in Reykjavik, Iceland. I have extensive history in web design, and graphic design, but until about a year ago had no real experience in 3D.

I started with ZBrush in autumn last year. I've written a series of posts about what I've learned about 3D here. I have more web design and illustration work here and here.

Q: How did you go about learning 3D?

I've wanted to learn 3D for many years to add to my illustration skills. I was lucky enough to find www.zbrushworkshops.com and thought ZBrush looked really interesting as a 3D tool. I'd tried Maya and Max but never felt like it was especially artistic, at least for me.

Inspired by one of the Zbrush Workshops newsletters, I ended up taking classes, including one that Ryan Kingslien, Note Porter & Josep Drust were doing together at the Game Arts Institute. It was in this class that I created the character pictured here. I think I made every mistake possible, but I learned a lot in the process.

Q: How did you create this character?

The character is a futuristic combat dude. I first created three different concepts then I decided to take some of the concepts further and do them high res.

Now I come from the design world, where high res means high resolution. But in 3D high res means clean 3D. So I misunderstood the task a little and created high resolution details in the shoes and pants.

After that I needed to take everything to this level to have the character feel solid: this took a lot of time and effort. In the end I was happy but I have still some work to do in the low res model through texturing.

