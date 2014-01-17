Beautiful 3D animation gets the hand-painted touch

Some of the greatest animated music videos have included a 3D aspect but this offering for Alameda's new track 'New Leaf' is a step above the rest. Hauntingly beautiful, the team at Legwork have created a work of art.

"We started the project nearly two years ago as a way to explore new animation techniques, specifically digital rotoscoping over 3D animation," they explain. "The goal was to combine the hand-made feel of painting with the perfection of 3D camera movement and environments. We quickly learned how much time and focus is required to create a style like this.

"At one point our entire project folder mysteriously disappeared from the server, forcing us to recreate many of the scenes. Another incident occurred resulting in the loss of some of the original source files required to finish. Considering the difficulties, we're really proud of the final result." And so they should be - this is a music video to marvel at.

Get an insight into how it was put together in the behind the scenes video below.

