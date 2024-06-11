“Big, bold typography is key”: Squarespace’s Brand Design Director on how to make your website stand out

Features
By
published

Satu Pelkonen shares her tips and tricks for getting your website noticed.

Black and white headshot of Squarespace digital brand director Satu Pelkonen
(Image credit: Satu Pelkonen)

If you’re a freelance creative, or you’re running a small business, you probably don’t need to be told that it can be tough to get noticed online. The digital high street is more crowded than it’s ever been, and even if you follow all the advice to the letter, trying to make your digital presence stand out can feel like pushing a rock uphill. 

As Director of Brand Design at Squarespace, Satu Pelkonen sees plenty of different approaches to the challenge of getting digitally noticed. She’s also got plenty of experience of the challenge herself — prior to joining Squarespace in 2019, she has worked on branding, design and campaigns for a huge variety of clients, including Spotify, Nike, Google, Samsung and more. As such, she was the ideal person for us to sit down with to get a little advice on how creatives and business might put their digital real estate to better use. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jon Stapley
Jon Stapley

Jon is a freelance writer and journalist who covers photography, art, technology, and the intersection of all three. When he's not scouting out news on the latest gadgets, he likes to play around with film cameras that were manufactured before he was born. To that end, he never goes anywhere without his Olympus XA2, loaded with a fresh roll of Kodak (Gold 200 is the best, since you asked). Jon is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq, and has also written for in Digital Camera World, Black + White Photography Magazine, Photomonitor, Outdoor Photography, Shortlist and probably a few others he's forgetting. 

Related articles