How to build a sell-out stadium crowd in Houdini

How-to
By
published

A step-by-step guide to creating an arena full of cheering people in the industry-standard 3D software.

Houdini tutorial: How to create a crowd
(Image credit: Mario Leone)

With so few online resources readily available for creating crowds, the ability to do just that in Houdini 20 was exciting for me. A crowd system is made up of characters that have a set of rules to define their appearance, animations and interactions. Such crowds are essentially animated characters attached to particles, with the movement of those characters, commonly called agents, in a crowd simulation based on an underlying particle simulation in DOPs.

Before you get stuck in, check out our Houdini guide for everything you need to know before using the industry-standard VFX package and for some detailed insight, check out our Houdini 20 review.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mario Leone
Mario Leone
Contributor

Italian artist Mario’s heart beats for VFX, a passion he’s been studying for some time. As a student, he’s eager to dive into the industry and apply his talents.

Related articles