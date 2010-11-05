Create 3D type with Repoussé

With the recently released version of Photoshop, you're able to create effects that weren't possible in previous incarnations.

Photoshop CS5 enables you to create more complex 3D objects and have a better and wider control over their variables.

The update gives you access to a lot of new features, and one of them is the Repouss tool, which enables you to create three-dimensional objects from all kinds of flat shapes. It's then possible to apply different kinds of materials, lights, mesh deformations and render settings to them.

In this tutorial I'll show you how to use the Repouss tool to create a shiny 3D typographic piece by manipulating light, forms, materials and shadows on a 3D object.

Click here to download the tutorial for free