Create an original character for a chance to win a £2000 3D printer

Artists and designers, professional and hobbyist, are being invited to join in this year's 3D Print Cup competition, which will see creatives go head-to-head for the chance to win a Makerbot Replicator 3D printer, worth £2,000.

To enter you'll need to register, and you can join as an individual or as a team. Last year's 3D Print Cup competition, hosted by cartridgesave, was staged in Manchester's Northern Quarter and included over 100 entrants from the UK, Spain and America.

The competition was won by Jonathan Salter, and judged by 3D modeller Andrew Hickinbottom, illustrator Stanley Chow, 3D print expert Mike Head and Laura Sanderson, senior lecturer at The Manchester School of Architecture.

Join the 3D Print Cup and you could win a Makerbot

In addition to the 3D Print Cup, the show will feature live demos, tutorials and networking events with the chance to get hands-on with the latest 3D print technologies.

Who will win? Enter and find out, for full guidelines and registration details visit the cartridgesave website.