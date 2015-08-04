Free app lets kids create 3D animations

We're willing to bet your kids love watching animated 3D movies. But have they ever thought of making them? Muvizu is an animation tool for hobbyists that's so easy to use its creators, Digimania, are increasingly targeting the classroom.

The app can be used to create characters, sets and bring the whole performance to life with its character animation system. The software includes the following features:

Create and customise 3D characters.

Virtual lights, cameras and special effects.

Automatic lip-synching for any language.

Lightning fast rendering for quick results.

Muvizu has recently added some powerful new tools with the launch of two new versions. Muvizu Play and Muvizu Play+ both feature customisable characters and sets and automatic lip-synching, while lighting quick rendering and full HD output is one of many enhanced Play+ features.

A special educational version of Muvizu will be launched in September designed for K12 students and above. Try Muvizu Play for free today.

