Animation gets kids thinking about design

Design is all around us. You already know this but what about the next generation? This brilliant and inspiring new project aims to educate children about how the world is created and where design fits in.

'If, for one day, you had the power to make your world work better, what would you change?' That's the motto of this adorable short film and offers a great way to get young people thinking about graphic and product design. Using line-art illustrations, the design does do the talking throughout the six-minute film.

Commissioned by Pivot Dublin, the video is part of the Make Shape Change which aims to promote a wider acceptance and use of design as a tool for positive change. We think they've done a brilliant job that's bound to raise a smile.

Head to the Shape website to find out more about the project.

