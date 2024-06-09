How to build stunning realistic environments in 3D

How-to
By
published

Mario Leone explains how Unreal Engine, Gaea and NukeX were used to create three captivating landscapes.

Using 3D software to render photorealistic 3D environments, by Mario Leone
(Image credit: Mario Leone)

The goal with my Nature project was to achieve photorealism while also crafting a compelling narrative and an immersive experience for its viewers. To accomplish this, I decided to create three distinct environment sets: Arctic, Iceland and Mesa. These diverse environments each posed unique challenges and demanded a wide variety of different techniques. 

Here we’ll take a look at all of the challenges I faced in the creation of these environments, and my not-so-conventional workflow. I used a range of software to achieve my vision, including Unreal Engine 5, Gaea and NukeX, as well as video editing software for the final stages. 

Black and white headshot photogrpah of Creative Bloq contributor Mario Leone
Mario Leone

Italian artist Mario’s heart beats for VFX, a passion he’s been studying for some time. As a student, he’s eager to dive into the industry and apply his talents.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mario Leone
Mario Leone
Contributor

Italian artist Mario’s heart beats for VFX, a passion he’s been studying for some time. As a student, he’s eager to dive into the industry and apply his talents.

Related articles