Create a detailed fantasy character in 3D

How-to
By
published

Follow Nicolas Guillet’s workflow in ZBrush, Blender and Substance 3D Painter.

Creating a 3D render of a goblin character, by Nicolas Guillet
(Image credit: Nicolas Guillet)
Jump To:

Making a 3D character based on a concept is a classic way for artists to learn new tools and upgrade their skills, but creating your own design from scratch is even more challenging for stepping up your art style. To help you get a handle on that process, let me show you how I create a unique character. 

My personal project here is a tribute to World of Warcraft and features a goblin fit for use in a cinematic. We’re going to cover all the steps and tools you can use, starting from sculpting with ZBrush, exploring techniques to optimise your model and setting up a smart material in Substance 3D Painter, before finishing our journey rendering the character with Cycles in Blender.

Black and white headshot photograph of Creative Bloq contributor Nicolas Guillet
Nicolas Guillet

Nicolas is a French character artist in the games industry, specialising in stylised creations and following a traditional mindset. He enjoys creating 3D art with catchy mood and ambience.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Nicolas Guillet
Nicolas Guillet
Contributor

Nicolas is a French character artist in the games industry, specialising in stylised creations and following a traditional mindset. He enjoys creating 3D art with catchy mood and ambience.

Related articles