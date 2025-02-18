I can't believe this Blender scene isn't real

News
By
published

The 3D render looks like an photograph for a retro album cover.

A render created in Blender showing a girl surrounded by cassettes
(Image credit: Daniel Skomorovsky via Reddit)

We've seen some impressive Blender projects in recent years. From an animation that breaks the fourth wall to the Oscar-nominated animation Flow, the free, open-source software is used for everything from 3D modelling to feature-length 2D animation.

But this scene got our attention for a different reason: it looks so real. With a fish-eye lens effect the image looks like a could easily be a photo from a retro indie album cover, but the majority of the image is a 3D render created in Blender.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.