We've seen some impressive Blender projects in recent years. From an animation that breaks the fourth wall to the Oscar-nominated animation Flow, the free, open-source software is used for everything from 3D modelling to feature-length 2D animation.
But this scene got our attention for a different reason: it looks so real. With a fish-eye lens effect the image looks like a could easily be a photo from a retro indie album cover, but the majority of the image is a 3D render created in Blender.
Fun project I did with my girlfriend from r/blender
The digital artist Daniel Skomorovsky first created the environment using cassette meshes. He says he had a base cassette model and then compiled a range of uniform-size textures into a perfect grid as a form of sprite-sheet. Since the textures were evenly spaced, he could shift the projection in the UV editor by a certain amount each time to get a new texture.
"Do this enough times + random offsets and you get enough variation to where you cant tell they repeat," he writes on Reddit. As for the textures, he says he drew them and then edited them in Photoshop.
Then came the addition of the model – Daniel's girlfriend. He had her pose and then used a greenscreen key in the video editing software Davinci Resolve to add the image plane into the scene. He said he took the greenscreen photos after doing the initial 3D work so he could match the pose and lighting to the way he wanted my scene to look.
Combined they look so impressive that you have to zoom in very close to tell that the image is a composite of two scenes. It has a real sense of place to it too. "I can smell the record store dank, and I like it," one person commented on Reddit, and I totally agree.
Check out Daniel's account on ArtStation to see more of his work. If you're getting started in the free software. See our roundup of Blender tutorials. We also have a guide to the best animation software in general.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
Related articles
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.