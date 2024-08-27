"I've run down the road with a blanket as a cape and a piece of wood as a sword”: the character design secrets of Outpost VFX

Oliver Dale: The obvious answer is that it’s the combination of lots of hard work from many skilled artists with specific skill sets. Rigs, shaders, fur and muscle sims, FX, lighting and comp all play a massive part.

Probably the most important thing, and not just in animation, is understanding what you’re trying to achieve, whether it be a character, show, or shot. Why are we doing it like that? What’s the purpose of this shot in the edit? Understand that shot’s purpose and keep it in mind while adding detail and making the hundreds of other decisions that go into the shot, so that when it makes it into the final cut all the elements come together to tell the story in the best way.

Dan Zelcs: Making anything believable – be it a photoreal animal, an alien or a Pokémon – the process always starts with a lot of observation, reference gathering and study. Then we use that reference to drive every stage of the build process: modelling, texturing, groom, look dev, rigging, animation, hair and fl esh simulation, and rendering. Throughout the project, we’re continually referring back to our reference material to make sure we’re staying true to our character and true to reality.

Peta Bayley: Deep diving the story and characters is also essential to creating believable creatures and characters. Every project is pretty unique and gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in learning anatomy, personality, character development and storylines in addition to following the storyboards or previs that come with your shots.

The more knowledge you can gather, the better decisions you can make with your animation. Understanding the physical limitations, scale, weight, emotional states and so on will impact how your character will move, stand, act, react and speak, so always consider these factors as you work.

Using or filming reference often reveals subtle nuances. When you think of your friends or family members, you become so familiar with the way they stand, how they walk, their unique gestures or expressions, that you can probably identify them from far away without seeing their face or recognising their clothes. You can often anticipate how they might act or react in a situation based on their personalities and experiences. It’s these extra layers of details that animators like to draw from and incorporate to help them define a character’s movement.