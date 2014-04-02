Adobe adds 7 new features to After Effects

Adobe has today announced the next batch of new features that will be coming to After Effects CC.

They're not available to use yet, but will be included in the next big rollout of updates to the Creative Cloud, and will be showcased at the NAB 2014 show in Las Vegas next week.

The headline features are:

Typekit integration, providing After Effects CC users with access to a growing library of fonts worth £18,000 that can be used on the desktop.

New Kuler integration, enabling you to capture colours anywhere with your iPhone or browser, and then save them as colour swatch themes in After Effects for use in your compositions.

With the new Live Text template feature, you can create compositions in After Effects and send them to Premiere Pro

New Live Text templates, enabling you to create compositions with text that can be modified directly within Adobe Premiere Pro. With Dynamic Link you can make any additional adjustments back in After Effects.

Flexible masking options and Premiere Pro interchange allow you to add masks and effects without requiring additional adjustment layers or track matte layers. Each effect can be blended individually into the original layer.

New keying effects, giving better results from compressed or badly-shot blue or green screen footage.

New Mercury Transmit support, allowing you to add a second reference monitor for fullscreen previews of your compositions.

An improved Media Browser to manage and import content more easily. Navigate your media locally or across the network via Adobe Anywhere, including complex media types such as P2 and XDCAM.

At NAB Adobe is also unveiling new features for Adobe Anywhere, the collaborative workflow platform that empowers teams using Adobe professional video apps to work together as they access and manage centralised media and assets across virtually any network.

For details of all the new features being added to the Creative Cloud video apps, check out this Adobe blog post.