Animation brings waveform patterns to mesmerising life

Surreal film Oscillate is the thesis animation of digital artist Daniel Sierra, created as part of his MFA Computer Art program at the School of Visual Arts in New York.

To create the four-and-a-half minute film, Sierra used 3D software Houdini to animate sine waves, syncing their movements perfectly to music developed specifically for the project.

Commenting on his website, Sierra explains: "My goal with 'Oscillate' was to visualize waveform patterns that evolve from the fundamental sine wave to more complex patterns, creating a mesmerising audio-visual experience in which sight and sound work in unison to capture the viewer's attention.

"Additionally this was an opportunity for me to create a song and visualize it at the same time. Being interested in the aesthetics of linking sound and visuals, this was a very exciting project for me."

