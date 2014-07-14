Streamline your creative workflow with new design tool

Colorway is a brand new application that allows artists to instantly make colour changes to a 3D image, without the need to re-render. Released last week by software developer The Foundry, Colorway means creatives can better serve client needs by create new iterations with speed and ease.

The software also includes a Colorway Presenter, a free desktop app that lets clients pick the images they prefer and make real-time changes, allowing for instant feedback on designs.

Colorway product manager at The Foundry Matt Brealey commented in a press release: "The process of creating a final look in 3D can be slow and frustrating for designers and clients. Simple changes involve round tripping back into a 3D application for time consuming re-rendering. With Colorway these barriers are removed, enabling artists with the ability to make almost limitless real-time changes to an image."

For a full list of features and more information on how Colorway works, visit The Foundry website.