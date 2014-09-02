Striking 3D image is chillingly beautiful

The second in a series of portraits depicting beautiful women in unusual costumes and environments, Jiri Adamec's Ice Princess is a particularly striking image.

"I wanted to capture the beauty of ice in different forms. Ice in the real world makes wonderful shapes, and I wanted to recreate this icy beauty," explains Adamec.

The icy hair gave me the greatest pleasure because it gives the overall picture a different dimension

The portrait features many types of ice; it is delicate, complex and often harsh. Making the hair was a challenge but fun for Jiri. "Creating the icy hair gave me the greatest pleasure because it gives the overall picture a different, original dimension," says Adamec. "I modelled it gradually to create the freezing effect, selecting parts of the body that are covered with ice or just a little frostbitten."

This article originally appeared in 3D World issue 182.