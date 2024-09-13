ToyBox is the world's-first 3D printer with one click printing

One of the most showstopping products that I saw at IFA Berlin last week was the ToyBox, a unique 3D printer for kids (and adults) that is capable of creating models with just a single click. This is a world-first invention, essentially a toy that makes toys, and after the demo I was given at IFA – I think this could be one of the best 3D printers on the market for children.

There's no need for any complicated slicing software or access to a computer for this 3D printer to work, since it uses WiFi to connect to an ultra-safe cloud-based app platform where youngsters can simply select a toy, and watch it print. It really is that easy. Retailing at just $299 /£294 for the starter bundle, the ToyBox is competitively priced too, and popular - having sold 150K units in the US so far. However, this price is higher than what I paid for my Anycubic Kobra 2 model, which might be a more powerful printer but is far from kid-safe.

I spoke with Malcolm from ToyBox at IFA who explained that the printer is designed to be safe and accessible for children aged 6 and above, with a digital catalogue that offers 2000+ free designs to print from (including licensed characters from Warner Brothers and DC Comics). There's also a "Creator Space" where kids have the option to either draw their own designs to be printed or import other 3D print files from sites like Printables and Thingiverse.

(Image credit: Future)

The ToyBox uses spools of biodegradable plastic filament (or "printer food" as it calls it) to create the 3D models, which it sells in 0.5lbs quantities for between $11-$15. This is actually quite expensive when you consider that typical 1.75mm PLA filament comes in 1kg spools for the same price. Although ToyBox advises that it's generally fine to use PLA filament from third parties with this 3D printer, so you aren't limited to ToyBox-only materials.

As for specs, the ToyBox has a maximum print volume of 7x8x9 cm (2.75x3.15x3.54 inches) which isn't very big but should provide plenty of space for printing small figures. It has a print Speed of 60 mm/s, with an easy-peel print bed, and uses a 4mm smooth-flow extruder head. There's also an LCD touchscreen to help you navigate the settings, and you might occasionally need to calibrate the printer by tightening or loosening a screw, but this sounds much simpler than the gymnastics involved with bed levelling on a typical 3D printer.

(Image credit: Future)

Now, the ToyBox can't compete with the performance of professional-level resin and FDM printers, of course. However I was really surprised by the high quality of the articulated figures when I first came across the ToyBox booth. My initial thought was that the models were printed using a multicolour AMS (automated material system) printer, but in reality, the parts are printed individually and constructed together for a finished look. See the example of this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figure available to print with ToyBox, and you'll see what I mean.

For access to more premium models like Leonardo, SpongeBob, or Bugs Bunny, you would need to either pay for the files with ToyBox's digital currency, called Bolts, or subscribe to ToyBox Plus for around $10 per month in exchange for Bolts, exclusive toys, apps, and features.

(Image credit: ToyBox / Amazon)

The ToyBox not only makes 3D printing accessible to anyone, but it teaches patience to children when waiting for their toy to come to life, as well as construction skills when putting the toy together. There's also a sense of pride that comes with creating your own models (anyone who owns a 3D printer knows this feeling) so hopefully, children can experience this too and will be less likely to break a toy, knowing how much work went into making it.

If you're interested in owning one of these 3D toy makers for yourself, you can get one directly from ToyBox or other retailers like Amazon. Take a look at the deals below for the best current ToyBox prices in your region as well as other popular 3D printer models.