ToyBox is the world's-first 3D printer with one click printing

It's a toy that can make other toys, and I think it's excellent for kids.

One of the most showstopping products that I saw at IFA Berlin last week was the ToyBox, a unique 3D printer for kids (and adults) that is capable of creating models with just a single click. This is a world-first invention, essentially a toy that makes toys, and after the demo I was given at IFA – I think this could be one of the best 3D printers on the market for children.

There's no need for any complicated slicing software or access to a computer for this 3D printer to work, since it uses WiFi to connect to an ultra-safe cloud-based app platform where youngsters can simply select a toy, and watch it print. It really is that easy. Retailing at just $299 /£294 for the starter bundle, the ToyBox is competitively priced too, and popular - having sold 150K units in the US so far. However, this price is higher than what I paid for my Anycubic Kobra 2 model, which might be a more powerful printer but is far from kid-safe.

