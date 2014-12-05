Turn your selfie into a realistic 3D avatar

You can turn your selfie into an animated 3D avatar in seconds

3D printing is beginning to change the way animations are made and there are certainly ways to make 3D printing cheaper and more reliable but for some that want to get stuck in, the technology isn't as accessible. That's why the team at Speed 3D have decided to make their Christmas Insta3D app free to download.

The app allows you to turn any picture of yourself into an animated 3D avatar in seconds; you can record videos with your avatar, which can then be uploaded to tonnes of social platforms. "We want people to be able to create an avatar that actually looks like them, Insta3D is a big step forward in enabling people to do this," says CEO of Speed 3D Marvin Chiu.

You can make videos with your avatar and share them on your favourite social media platforms

"For most, 3D technology is not easily accessible, it is seemingly complex and expensive. We’re keen for people to understand, share and enjoy the product before we introduce them to the 3D printing potential of Insta3D next year. We want to put 3D accessibility in the hands of everybody."

