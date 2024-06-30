Nvidia's Broadcast AI app turns any room into a studio

This is great news for content creators.

Nvidia Broadcast app logo on a black background
(Image credit: NVIDIA)

If you're a streamer or content creator looking to improve your setup, the Nvidia Broadcast app could be just what you need (along with one of the best cameras for streaming). Most creatives aren't aware that Nvidia has some excellent free AI-powered tools available with its Broadcast app, suitable for anyone with an Nvidia GPU or an RTX workstation to benefit from.

AI software seems to be infiltrating every corner of the industry lately, and for good reason (controversial, we know). Some of the best AI laptops are groundbreakingly powerful, and especially tailored to making life easier for creatives – see my first impressions of the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge as an example.

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

