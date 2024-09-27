Picayune Dreams scoops top honors at the GameMaker Awards 2024

The unique roguelike triumphed amid an impressive short list.

Opera's specialist GameMaker 2D game engine has been in the public domain for around 25 years now, and some of the best indie games have made use of it. The GameMaker Awards 2024 showcases the best examples from the past year, highlighting what's possible in the engine.

Some 200 games were entered into this year's awards and 10,000 votes cast. Stepford's unique roguelike Picayune Dreams emerged with top honours as best game overall, clinching the vote in an impressive shortlist.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

