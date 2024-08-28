I'm fascinated by how they made Nix in Star Wars Outlaws

A motion capture puppeteer helped bring the adorable companion to life.

A screenshot of Nix from Star Wars Outlaws
(Image credit: Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

As we noted in our Star Wars Outlaws review, Ubisoft's new game features a beautifully designed world and plenty of treats for fans of the Star Wars franchise. The game's big breakout star is Nix, a lovable axolotl-like merqaal sidekick whose adorable personality provided a memorable gaming experience.

The behind-the-scenes video below reveals some of the work that went into creating the character, using a surprising technique. Motion caption puppetry. 

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

