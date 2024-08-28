I'm fascinated by how they made Nix in Star Wars Outlaws

As we noted in our Star Wars Outlaws review, Ubisoft's new game features a beautifully designed world and plenty of treats for fans of the Star Wars franchise. The game's big breakout star is Nix, a lovable axolotl-like merqaal sidekick whose adorable personality provided a memorable gaming experience.

The behind-the-scenes video below reveals some of the work that went into creating the character, using a surprising technique. Motion caption puppetry.

Star Wars Outlaws Behind-The-Scenes: Nix's Motion Capture Puppet - YouTube Watch On

For cutscenes in Star Wars Outlaws, Humberly González had to portray the game's player character Kay Vess with a tiny fictional companion in tow. It can be difficult to act with nothing there. The solution found was to use a googly-eyed puppet with fake gills, and Humberly says it proved to be invaluable.

The puppet was made and piloted by Camille Loiselle-D'Aragon and was designed to allow Humberly to react naturally and do things like pet Nix on the head.

Star Wars Outlaws is out on Friday 30 August. You can learn more at Ubisoft.