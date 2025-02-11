Someone spent 100 days mapping Super Mario's entire planet – and the result is epic

News
By
published

From Mushroom Kingdom to Dinosaur Land, this video makes sense of a sprawling game design.

Super Mario 64
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Mario franchise has come an awfully long way since it was first released on the Nintendo Entertainment System, splintering off into cross-platform games, movies, TV shows and more. And it's become so ingrained in our cultural consciousness that endless lore and fan theory has developed alongside its different iterations.

One fan has given one of the best responses I've seen to the Super Mario universe and its confusing array of levels and lands, attempting to bring order to the video game's sprawling design – no mean feat as proved by the length of the project. They've spent a full 100 days mapping out the whole of Super Mario's planet – and made an epic video explaining their process, theories, assumptions and more. If you're a Mario fan you'll love this (it's one of the best uses of map design we've seen) – see the video below.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

