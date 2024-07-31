10 of the best map designs, and what they tell us about mapping

Inspiration
By
published

Great map design is underrated, so we've unearthed our favourites.

Circular sections of different map designs overlaid on cholera map by Dr John Snow
Some of the map designs that made our shortlist: Dr John Snow's cholera map (background) and maps of Athens, the world, and the London Underground. (Image credit: Dr John Snow, Toby Melville-Brown, Eiko Ojala, TfL, Hereford Cathedral, Dorothy)

Maps can help us navigate, explore communities and make sense of the world, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring – in fact, the best map design can be worthy of a gallery wall or a coffee table book, up there with the best design books.

We rely on mapping all the time, whether on our phones (there was a map pinning function on Vodafone’s Glastonbury app for 2024), as a souvenir, or a trusty Ordnance Survey layout for a hike. For hundreds of years, map design has been not just a useful skill, but a creative art. So we've put together this list of the coolest maps around, complete with commentary from experts in the field.

Polly Allen
Polly Allen
Freelance journalist and marketer

Polly Allen is a freelance journalist and marketer based in Bristol. She specialises in travel and lifestyle journalism, including art reviews. As a marketer, she has worked for the charity sector, the travel industry, the museum sector, and healthcare organisations. 

