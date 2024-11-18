Valve's Half-Life 2 Episode 3 footage makes me even sadder that this game wasn't made

News
By
published

The blob enemy design looks fantastic even today.

Game concept art for Half-Life 2 Episode 3
(Image credit: Valve)

It's been an 20 years since Valve released Half-Life 2, one of the most influential first-person shooters in the history of gaming. To mark the anniversary, the developer and publisher has made a two-hour documentary that assembles most of the team that worked on the game – and reveals that there could have been a Half-Life 2: Episode 3.

The Half-Life 2 Anniversary Documentary shares plenty of secrets from the development of the game and its episodes, including the revelation that the company was saved by a Korean intern in its legal battle against Vivendi. Towards the end of the documentary, we're shown concept art for a cancelled third episode. And while we're currently hyped about the Half-Life 2 RTC remake, the revelations about Episode 3 are bittersweet.

Image 1 of 4
Game concept art for Half-Life 2 Episode 3
(Image credit: Valve)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1