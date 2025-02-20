You could design a character for Elder Scrolls 6 in unique charity auction

Make your mark on Tamriel.

Imagery from Elder Scrolls
(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Ever wanted to leave your mark on the epic world building of the Elder Scrolls RPG series? Well, this could be your chance. The developer, Bethesda Game Studios is offering the opportunity for one person to put a custom character on Tamriel and contribute to the game's rich lore as part of a charity auction.

You'll need to have deep pockets, but the highest bidder will get to help design a non-playing character (NPG) for the hugely anticipated Elder Scrolls 6. The game is expected in 2026 or beyond (see our guides to the best 3d modelling software and the best digital art software if you're not sure which tools to use).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

