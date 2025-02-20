You could design a character for Elder Scrolls 6 in unique charity auction

Ever wanted to leave your mark on the epic world building of the Elder Scrolls RPG series? Well, this could be your chance. The developer, Bethesda Game Studios is offering the opportunity for one person to put a custom character on Tamriel and contribute to the game's rich lore as part of a charity auction.

You'll need to have deep pockets, but the highest bidder will get to help design a non-playing character (NPG) for the hugely anticipated Elder Scrolls 6. The game is expected in 2026 or beyond (see our guides to the best 3d modelling software and the best digital art software if you're not sure which tools to use).

(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Bethesda's offering the unique opportunity as part of a silent auction for Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, a charity that provides experiences for children with critical illnesses. The highest bidder will get the chance to work with Bethesda's team to create a supporting character. Their NPC won’t get a major storyline, but the successful bidder will have some creative input on design and personality.

The auction is open to anyone in the United States. It launched with a starting bid of $10,000 and bids had reached $11,650 by the time of writing. You don't need to already have a character design to enter the auction, but if you want to get started, see our roundup of Procreate tutorials. And if you're thinking of making an entire game yourself, see our pick of the best game development software.