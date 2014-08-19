The Walking Dead goes mobile with cryptic teaser trailer

October 12 is a date that will be etched in the mind of every Walking Dead fan, marking the return of the horror drama – now in its fifth season. But if you can't wait that long for a Walking Dead fix, check out this short but very sweet, cryptic CG trailer for new mobile game No Man's Land, based on AMC’s critically acclaimed TV series.

Created by award-winning creative agency Psyop, who worked in close collaboration Next Games and AMC, the game will feature themes familiar to the TV series, where characters fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world.

The Walking Dead: No Man's Land will feature themes familiar to the TV series

Psyop director Marie Hyon comments: "There's a moment in The Walking Dead: Season 2 when the survivors find safety in the fenced in jail. They're able to stop running and take a moment around the campfire and when Beth sings The Parting Glass it was really emotional.

We wanted to capture that thought provoking moment, like the calm before the storm

"In that stillness, that quiet moment, through that song, the other characters had time to think about their experiences and their memories. This unspoken moment in the abstract was really powerful for me. We wanted to capture that thought provoking moment, like the calm before the storm."

While the trailer doesn't really give much to go on, if it's anything to go by, the game promises to bring some great-looking, photorealistic CGI to the table. No Man's Land is set to launch in early 2015, alongside the mid-season premiere of the TV show.