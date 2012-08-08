WATCH THIS! 'A Fox Tale' 3D short

It's always fascinating to see what the next generations of animators, illustrators and stop motion directors have to offer. And we couldn't have asked for more with this offering from Thomas Bozovic, Alexandre Cazals, Julien Legay and Chao Ma.

The students created 'A Fox Tale' for their graduation film at Supinfocom in France. It tells the story of two brothers on the hunt for a fox but this particular fox is not quite what it seems. Queue plenty of sibling rivalry, with hilarious consequences. The colour used throughout the animation is something that instantly stands out and has been gaining consistent praise.

The software used to create the 3D short was a mixture of 3dsmax, Photoshop, After Effects and Premiere Pro. Their roles on the film were as follows:

Thomas Bozovic : 2D research, modelling, animation, matte painting

: 2D research, modelling, animation, matte painting Alexandre Cazals : Colourboard/lightboard, modelling, environments lookdev, texturing/shading, lighting, rendering , compositing

: Colourboard/lightboard, modelling, environments lookdev, texturing/shading, lighting, rendering , compositing Julien Legay : 2D research, modelling, FX, fur, layout

: 2D research, modelling, FX, fur, layout Chao Ma: Original idea, character design, modelling, animation, designs, 2D research, storyboard, layout

Read more about the making of 'A Fox Tale' by heading to the official website. For more 3D goodness, see The 20 best 3D movies for 2012.

What did you make of 'A Fox Tale?' Is there anything you would have done differently? Let us know in the comments box below!