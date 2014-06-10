Web designer extends portfolio with exceptional CG artwork

"I enjoyed sculpting the face and skin of the demon the most," says web designer James Suret. "As soon as I put the eyes and teeth in it really came to life. Looking at the finished image I think I managed to make the demon look quite imposing and fierce."
While his 3D art is purely a hobby for now, Suret is eager to keep learning and make it as a CG artist. He has picked up freelance work on small indie game projects, creating low-poly models, and is now focused on improving his sculpting.
"This image turned out very differently from my initial concept," says Suret. "Originally I wanted to create a necromancer-style character with a large demonic pet. However, after sculpting the demon I decided he was too interesting to be the secondary character in the image, so I removed the necromancer character and created a mountain environment for the demon."
This article originally appeared in 3D World issue 180.