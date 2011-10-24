We spotted this via a friend on Twitter this afternoon and really had to share it. Originally sighted over at Laughing Squid, it’s a video of a method for realistically inserting objects into photographs, as submitted to SIGGRAPH Asia. And seeing as many of you probably do that sort of thing as part of the day job, we thought you might like to see it.



It’s all done with 3D modelling and lighting and other tricks, with the result, say its inventors, that people can’t tell that there’s been any trickery involved and instead think they’re looking at a real scene. We watched in action and immediately decided that it can only be witchcraft; who’s with us for a burning?