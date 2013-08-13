Adobe announces first update to Muse CC

It's only been five days since Adobe made its first big update to its Creative Cloud apps since the initial launch in June. But it's now starting to build up a head of steam. Just days later it launched the start of Typekit integration to the CC suite. And now it's announced its first big update to Muse CC, Adobe's web design tool for non-coders.

We first revealed in May how Adobe had given Muse the ability to create scroll motion effects. Now, based on user feedback, the company has significantly enhanced this feature, as follows:

A new Scroll Effects panel has been introduced, to make it easier for designers to create scrolling effects.

Designers can now make long-scrolling sites easier to navigate by applying active states to hyperlinks.

Scroll motion effects created with Muse will now work more smoothly on touch-sensitive tablets and smartphones, including iPhones and iPads, due to improvements in the code it generates.

Adobe has also made it easier to create persistent navigation on the websites you build with Muse. To see these updates in action, watch this video from Adobe Muse Group Product Manager, Dani Beaumont.

What do you think of Muse CC? Let us know your views in the comments below!