Behance launches tool to help designers find work

As part of 20 big updates to Creative Cloud being unveiled today at its Max 2014 event, Adobe has launched Talent Search. It's a new recruitment tool that will enable those looking for experts in the creative fields to find the best designers, illustrators and artists via their portfolios hosted on Behance.

"Behance Talent Search is about connecting creatives to opportunity," says Scott Morris, senior marketing director, Creative Cloud and Creative Suite at Adobe. "The Behance community has grown tremendously since joining the Adobe family, and the stats are pretty amazing."

Behance now hosts a dizzying 4 million portfolios, made up of more than 80 million images. And Adobe has focused on improving the technology behind its discovery tools, technology that is also applied to other products in Creative Cloud.

Hire the best

"As you can imagine, Behance has become one of the main places for recruiting new talent. It's where people come when they're looking to hire great creatives," Scott explains. "And Talent Search will enable any hiring manager, recruiter or agency to use our advanced discovery tools to find the right talent. Our custom algorithms will recommend candidates for roles, and they will get smarter the more our recruiters use them."

Adobe says there is nothing currently available to match the new Talent Search feature in Behance, and claims its new tools for surfacing talent are best-in-class.

Unique solution

"Our solution is unique because it's portfolio based, so you're not finding a designer because of their resume, you're finding them because of their amazing work," Morris tells us.

"Adobe imagining science is baked right into this. We have a better recommendation engine than anyone else, because we use our image recognition technology that will allow you to search talent based on their actual work. Finally, we have connections to young creatives, with 20 of the top design schools using Behance for their portfolios, so it's a great place to connect we young and emerging talent."

Behance Talent Search is available to use today, by simply visiting the site at www.behance.net.