Shock news: Adobe has a sense of humour

Adobe clearly knows how to have a good laugh. To promote its recent Creative Day, the design software company set up this delightful prank at a Swedish bus shelter.

Hiding in a van across the road, a crack Adobe team secretly took photos of members of the public before handing them to Photoshop artist Erik Johansson to work his magic - then the resulting pictures appeared on a special ad panel in the bus shelter.

The images placed complete strangers sharing a kiss on a wedding cake, in movie-style posters and more. The public saw the funny side, and we got to learn that Adobe has a sense of humour. Who knew?

Like this? Read these!