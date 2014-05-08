Create an animated video in minutes with Adobe's free app

Need to create a quick pitch video for your client? An explainer video to showcase your product? An intro video for your website or portfolio? Then Adobe Voice, launched today, could make your life a lot easier.

You don't need any animation skills, to film anything, or even to put in a lot of effort. You just record your voice, select icons and imagery from the hundreds of thousands on offer, and add your photos and text. Then the app automatically combines it all and animates it, with a musical soundtrack to boot.

You need a free Creative Cloud subscription but not a paid one

Available for iPad (iOS 7.0 or later), Adobe Voice is free to download today here. To start using it you'll need a free Creative Cloud account - where all the content libraries are stored - but not a paid subscription.

While there's a danger this could be the Geocities of video, flooding the internet with identikit clips, we're taking the optimistic view and say this is good thing for designers who need to get something basic but pro-looking done quickly. Let us know what you come up with!