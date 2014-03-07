Topics

Are these Harry Potter style screens the future of advertising?

By () Computer Arts  

This interactive advertisement reacts to exterior elements - is this the future of product promotion?

It seems interactive screens are on the up when it comes to advertising. Towards the end of last year, British Airways created a brilliantly inventive interactive billboard and now it seems that they've started something of a revolution.

Placed in a Stockholm subway, an advertisement for new hair product Apoteket sees the models hair react to the on-coming train. Fitted with ultra sonic sensors that are able to detect the arrival of the latest train, a gust of wind seemingly blasts the model, causing her hair to flail.

To set the scene again, the model then manages to put her hair back into place - only for it all to start again! It's a brilliantly creative advertisement that we think, will definitely be inspiring a few other advertising agencies over the coming months.

