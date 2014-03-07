Are these Harry Potter style screens the future of advertising?

It seems interactive screens are on the up when it comes to advertising. Towards the end of last year, British Airways created a brilliantly inventive interactive billboard and now it seems that they've started something of a revolution.

Placed in a Stockholm subway, an advertisement for new hair product Apoteket sees the models hair react to the on-coming train. Fitted with ultra sonic sensors that are able to detect the arrival of the latest train, a gust of wind seemingly blasts the model, causing her hair to flail.

To set the scene again, the model then manages to put her hair back into place - only for it all to start again! It's a brilliantly creative advertisement that we think, will definitely be inspiring a few other advertising agencies over the coming months.

What do you make of this new kind of advertising? Let us know in the comments box below!