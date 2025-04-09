This weird ad campaign unlocks an exclusive promo – but only if you’re bald
Mami Wata has an unconventional way to promote sun protection.
Brazilian skincare brand Mami Wata has unveiled a playful new campaign that shines a light on bald heads to raise awareness about sun protection. Putting a spin on facial recognition technology, the amusing campaign offers a unique promotion with a twist – it can only be unlocked by bald buyers.
A strike of genius or a barmy yet impactful branding move? I can't quite decide, but you can't deny Mami Wata's offbeat creativity. Expertly leveraging humour to highlight an important issue, the campaign proves that a lighthearted approach to advertising can speak to consumers, creating a lasting impact that can enact positive change.
Developed by creative agency Artplan, the campaign highlights a unique phenomenon – the 'Bald Face'. Formed by "the natural folds on the back of the head that, with a bit of imagination, resemble a face" the initiative uses "machine learning algorithms trained to recognize facial features in unconventional locations." When a bald face is identified, a two-for-one promo for Mami Wata's high-performance, reef-safe sunscreen is instantly unlocked.
“Our challenge was to communicate a serious health issue in a way that felt human and approachable,” says Rodrigo Almeida, also known as Monte, chief creative officer of Artplan. “We believe that humor, when used with care and empathy, can be a bridge to real awareness and change.”
Alongside the promotion is a playful campaign video featuring endorsements from bald celebrities such as former Olympic swimmer Fernando Scherer (Xuxa) and actor-comedian Toninho Tornado.
