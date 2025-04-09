This weird ad campaign unlocks an exclusive promo – but only if you’re bald

Mami Wata has an unconventional way to promote sun protection.

Mami Wata Bald Face campaign
(Image credit: Mami Wata/Artplan)

Brazilian skincare brand Mami Wata has unveiled a playful new campaign that shines a light on bald heads to raise awareness about sun protection. Putting a spin on facial recognition technology, the amusing campaign offers a unique promotion with a twist – it can only be unlocked by bald buyers.

A strike of genius or a barmy yet impactful branding move? I can't quite decide, but you can't deny Mami Wata's offbeat creativity. Expertly leveraging humour to highlight an important issue, the campaign proves that a lighthearted approach to advertising can speak to consumers, creating a lasting impact that can enact positive change.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

