Dogs get trashed in print ad campaign

We love the character design throughout this advertising series

The best print ads manage to combine brilliant art direction whilst still maintaining the brand's image and ethos. And here's a great example that instantly put a smile on our faces.

Dog Chow is a brand new dog food from Purina and Columbian designer Cristhian Ramírez was tasked with creating a series of ads for its latest campaign, entitled 'Stop treating your dog like a trashcan'. The creative director and head of art at Publicis, Ramírez produced a number of striking character designs that really hit home when it comes to the health of your dog.

The ads convey the concept perfectly, and the exceptional use of colour, shading and attention to detail make this one of the best campaigns we've seen for months. Ensuring the brand is present in the ad whilst not overwhelming it is also a nice touch.

See more advertisment work on Cristhian Ramírez's Behance page.

Have you seen a great print advertising campaign? Let us know in the comments box below!