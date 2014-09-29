Exhibition branding brings back the motograph

The motograph was used to produce a striking visual identity throughout

In an increasingly multimedia world, it's getting more and more tricky to catch the eye of the passer-by. To combat this, we've seen increasingly innovative examples of billboard advertising and street art recently. Here, the two collide in an inspiring example of identity design from Roma Lazarev, Kir Khachaturov and Vladislav Poliakov.

The designers were tasked by the British Council with create a bilingual identity for its 'Dressing the Screen' exhibition about the rise of the fashion film. The team reflected the high-fashion and moving image nature of the exhibition itself by using the age-old technique of the motograph (aka scanimation). By creating a special overlay using stripes, the image comes to life and 'moves' as you move.

The three designers say that they were inspired by the work of fashion photographer Erwin Blumenfield. "We created a special font and developed a system reflecting the pioneering role that Great Britain played in the development of fashion film."

