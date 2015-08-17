Eye-popping ident brings Pan-American Games logo to life

Sport logos can be notoriously hard to design. On the one hand they have to celebrate the dynamism and effort of athletes at the top of their game, while on the other they need to be inclusive and get non-sports fans excited.

On top of this, designers can't be too predictable or too wacky. The London 2012 Olympics logo was certainly memorable, though not necessarily for the right reasons. See Tokyo's 2020 Olympics logo for a more popular composition.

Fortunately, this year's Pan-American Games in Toronto have hit the right balance. Based on the official graphics made by Trajectory and Endeavour Marketing, TyC Sports Design Team created and produced this video for the Argentinian channel.

With its gloopy graphics transforming from puddles into vibrant sports stars, the branding successfully communicates competition and encouragement. These special graphics perfectly suit TyC Sports' unique approach to broadcasting.

