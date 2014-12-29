Sports app's retro redesign is a nostalgic delight

Are you happy to see Teletext back in an app form?

Some of you may remember Teletext, some not so much. Launching 40 years ago, it was a brilliant way to discover the news, book your holidays and catch up with the latest scores; then smartphones arrived and pretty much everyone forgot about the television past-time.

Here, Football Addicts have created a new app, Forza Football, which pays homage to the days of Teletext. In the the app’s latest update, there's a new retro theme which is free for users to download. Using Teletext's token typography and garish colour scheme, it'll certainly be a blast from the past for some of you.

As one of the most popular football apps around already, this latest update on Forza Football will certainly please the older audience and might even surprise some of the younger ones. Juxtaposing archaic design with innovative smartphone technology, it's definitely a lot of fun.

