25 artists create World Cup inspired art for Nike

These images aim to project the sensory experience of football

Nike are one of the most iconic brands out there and with the World Cup only a few weeks away, their affiliation with football is as prominent as ever. Whether you're a football fan or not, you'll definitely be able to appreciate this latest project.

Singapore based studio Kult were commissioned by Nike to produce a series of artworks inspired by the sensory experience of football. They hand-picked 25 artists from around the world, giving each of them different brief relating to a Nike Football story and the results are really rather beautiful.

Select artworks will be showcased at 'Hypersense: The Art & Science of Modern Football' - a 10-day interactive show that will highlight Nike Football innovations over the past 20 years. Take a look at some of our favourite pieces below.

Find out more about the project over on the Kult website.

What do you think of this project? Let us know in the comments box below!