WATCH THIS! Paralympics + Public Enemy = Awe

Touted as Channel 4's 'biggest ever marketing campaign', 4creative's work for the London 2012 Paralympic Games is already creating a huge amount of buzz online.

The campaign is quite brilliant, as footage of the athletes is interwoven with their unique stories. (Clicking the image above will take you to the video, but embedding is disabled due to music rights.)

The 'Meet the Superhumans' campaign will run across 78 British channels, and the promo is set to Harder Than You Think by Public Enemy.

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments.

Edit: The decision not to embed video was down to Public Enemy's rights agreement. Not the marketing team, as originally implied.