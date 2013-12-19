Topics

Photoshop parody ads poke fun at touch-ups

By () Computer Arts  

These brilliant ads by artist and photographer Anna Hill market Photoshop as make-up.

Photoshop parody ads

Anna Hill created the series 'Beauty is Only Pixel Deep'

Photoshop is a tool used to create incredible images as well as 'touching-up' photographs of models. Whilst some simply alter a few aspects, others have gone too far and caused controversy as to how much Photoshopping in marketing is causing low self-esteem among magazine readers, young women and more.

Artist and photographer Anna Hill took inspiration from this controversy and decided to create a series entitled 'Beauty is Only Pixel Deep'. The four parody advertisements market Photoshop as make-up and more, with Hill altering herself to extreme lengths.

Hill said in a recent interview with Gizmodo, "The typical makeup ad or display in a store is a closeup on a girl’s face, who has absolutely no pores and an artificial glossy finish, which made me think they may as well be advertising Photoshop."

Photoshop parody ads

Photoshop parody ads

Photoshop parody ads

