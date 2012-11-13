Should designers get used to doing more for less?

"It's a really tough one. Particularly because it's design. Crafting a beautiful piece of design - an item of beauty where it's as much of what isn't there as what is there filling the page or the screen," says Senior, who founded creative / ad agency Fallon in the late 1990s.

"I really feel for those guys and girls who are being asked to do the impossible in impossible time frames. I don't have a solution, because that's only going one way.

Be enthusiastic, confident

"Every kid in a bloody bedroom has become a designer and a film editor and a music engineer or writer. I think the thing to focus on: if there's only 'x' number of hours, the only thing you can do in those hours is approach [your job] with gusto and confidence.

"There's a reason why that designer's got a job in that design agency. It's probably because they're a bloody good designer. So how about just being a bloody good designer? There are some things we can't control. Timelines is one of them. Unfortunately we just have to suck it up and get on with it."

