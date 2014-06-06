Street art billboards attack consumerism

Brandalism aims to attack the consumerist nature of advertisments

Street art is constantly evolving into new and exciting areas of creativity. Across the globe, the art form has never been more popular or more relevant. Although the term is often associated with graffiti, it comes in all shapes and forms: including this latest billboard advertising project that targets consumerm.

Brandalism brings together the work of 40 artists and over two days, teams in 10 UK cities put up artworks that seeks to confront the ad industry and take back their visual landscapes. Replacing 365 bus shelter ads, the results are beautiful and thought-provoking.

Eye-catching and wonderfully executed, we're sure that these kind of advertisements would certainly get people on the streets talking. Take a look at some of the best designs below.

[via Vandalog]

What do you make of Brandalism? Let us know in the comments box below!