World's biggest advertising festival heads to London

Advertising Week, the annual gathering of the global advertising industry's movers and shakers - which traditionally takes place in New York - is to celebrate its 10th anniversary by landing in London.

From Monday 18th March until Friday 22nd March, industry giants including Frank Cooper of Pepsi, R/GA's Bob Greenberg, David Jones of Havas, producer Lord David Puttnam, Maurice Lévy of Publicis, and WPP's Sir Martin Sorrell will lead a series of talks and seminars around the capital as part of 'Advertising Week Europe'.

Advertising Week Europe takes place over five days in March

As part of the week, the International ANDY Awards, established by the Advertising Club of New York, will also move to London, taking place on Wednesday 20th March at BAFTA.

Original content for the event will be produced by Fast Company, The Guardian, Metro, The Economist, Huffington Post, London EveningStandard and Variety among others.

There's a handy calendar tab, showcasing all the important events over Advertising Week

Delegate tickets are £249, which allows for attendance at all BAFTA Seminars. Super Delegate tickets are £499 and include the Seminar program plus passes to select evening events. You can find out more by heading to the Advertising Week Europe website.

