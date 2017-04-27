How to get started with animation

Animation allows us to tell a story without having to worry about the words. Plus, it’s fun! So if you’re toying with the idea of getting to grips with 3D art and learning animation, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find four reasons why it’s a good investment of your time. Click through to page two for a list of handy resources to start you off on the right foot.

01. Animation helps you become a better designer

Learning the art of animation will make you a better designer. Once you learn to create beyond the static image, your designs will pop. Imagine how much cooler a logo design will be when you can visualise it moving.

02. It adds variety to your portfolio

A broader range of skills can help up your appeal

If you're looking to increase your visibility in the market, there is no better way than being able to offer more to the client. Designers who can integrate motion graphics into their web designs, logo designs and other work have a far better chance of landing the gig than those who cannot.

03. It feels good to learn a new skill

Boost your self esteem by mastering a new skill

It doesn't matter if you want to learn the art of animation for fun or profit, both will give you a sense of pride and accomplishment. Besides, what may start as a hobby can always lead to bigger and better things!

04. You'll meet new people

There's a strong community within the animation world

It's true! There's a whole community of folks in the animation world. If you're not sure where to find them, Reddit is a great place to start. With over 41k subscribers, the animation subreddit should be your first stop. You can also check to see if there are any animation meetups in your area.

Great! So you’re ready to start learning animation. Where do you begin? Click through to page 2 for some helpful resources.