Adobe video reveals the future of After Effects

After Effects is 20 years old this year (yes, really!) and in that time it has evolved hugely in order to make rotoscoping much less of an eye-bleeding task.

To celebrate this, Adobe has put together this video which demonstrates how After Effects has changed throughout the years and the evolution of rotoscoping - plus it gives you a sneak peek of an upcoming new tool. A Refine Edge feature is demonstrated, which will make capturing fine detail like hair an easier process.

If the clip hasn't quite convinced you about the merits of After Effects, why not check out our useful articles?